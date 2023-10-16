This Is The Reason Why We Won’t Be Seeing Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’

The View co-host has been missing this week. Here’s why:

Fans were quick to notice when Whoopi Goldberg, 67, didn’t show up with the rest of the co-hosts on the October 11th episode of The View.

However, Joy Behar swiftly provided clarity during the show, explaining to viewers why the EGOT winner wouldn’t be joining them.

“As you can see, Whoopi is off today,” announced Behar. The co-host then said, “She’s off doing something really exciting. I can’t tell you what it is. We want you to watch on Monday, when she’ll tell you what it is. But trust me, it’s a good one.”

Devoted fans of Goldberg may recall her reprising her iconic role as Deloris in Sister Act 3. She strongly suggested that her absence was connected to the film when, on October 12th, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself meeting Pope Francis in Vatican City.

She also shared videos of her on her trip to Rome in her Instagram Story, which were then shared by the official The View Instagram account.

In one of the videos, Goldberg teased, “Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here, but picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

While exciting, all of this unfolds amid ongoing rumors about both Goldberg’s future and the show’s fate, given recent events that have cast doubt on the show’s legacy.

In a recent development, persistent rumors swirled about Goldberg’s absence, speculating the potential of an unexpected replacement.

Amidst all the uncertainty, let’s take all rumors with a grain of salt. The thrilling news of Goldberg rekindling her acting career in this upcoming project is enough to keep fans excited and hopeful for what the future may hold.