This Is The Reason Why Lisa Rinna Won’t Be In ‘RHOBH’ Season 13

After starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for 9 years, Lisa Rinna sent in her resignation to NBCUniversal.

In a season 13 preview of RHOBH, Rinna’s email resignation was displayed on screen while cast member and friend Erika Jayne discussed her departure.

During the preview, Jayne arrived at a retreat set up by castmate Dorit Kemsley. She entered the venue apprehensively, following a rocky year for the RHOBH group.

In a confessional, Erika explained, “So, I am walking in like a man on my own island. My friend is gone,” referring to Rinna’s absence.

During that moment, Rinna’s email is shown across the screen. She wrote, “I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa.”

According to TooFab, Rinna announced she was leaving the series after eight seasons in January. At the time, fans of the show speculated that the star was fired after feuding with fellow RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton.

Lisa Rinna And Andy Cohen’s RHOBH Confusion

Bravo executive Andy Cohen weighed in on Rinna’s resignation in his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. In the book, he claimed Rinna “immediately regretted” her decision and retracted her resignation.

“Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point,” Cohen wrote, as reported by TooFab. “And taking a breath away could do everyone good.”

In the epilogue, Cohen continued, “We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause).”

Despite the Bravo exec claiming that Rinna regretted her decision, a representative for Rinna disagreed.

The rep exclaimed that Rinna was “more than happy to move on” and “does not regret it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 on Bravo.