This Is The Reason Why Drew Barrymore’s Top 3 Writers Are Not Returning To Her Talk Show

The fan-favorite Drew Barrymore Show is heading back on air post-writer’s strike. As head writers declined Barrymore’s invitation to return, a new premiere date has been set.

Following the official end of the Writer’s Guild of America strike, Barrymore’s talk show is planning its comeback. However, an authorized source told USA Today the show will be without its three head writers, Cristina Kinon, Elizabeth Koe, and Chelsea White.

It is assumed that the writers have declined to return to the show after Barrymore announced the fourth season of her show during the ongoing WGA strike. While the talk show host initially defended her decision to return sans writers, she eventually backtracked and postponed the premiere.

On October 4, Drew Barrymore Show’s Instagram account announced the show’s grand return on October 16.

The post features an image of Barrymore excitedly entering her show in an orange suit, captioned, “This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th! 🎉 Link in bio for tickets.”

Followers on the show’s Instagram post had mixed feelings about the big announcement.

One follower enthusiastically said, “I can’t wait to spread more love and joy with DREW 😍 see you soon Drew Crew!”

“How are you going to have shows without writers who refuse to come back?” a second follower questioned.

A third person theorized, “I feel like the comments have been filtered lol.”

Last Month’s Barrymore Backlash

Barrymore received criticism on social media and picketers at her NYC studio following her September 10 announcement of her show’s return.

In response, she wrote, “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

The Drew Barrymore Show wasn’t the only production delayed by the WGA strike. Shows including The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show reportedly planned to return, but later scrapped their plans and postponed debut dates.

Barrymore’s show is currently interviewing writers to replace Kinon, Koe, and White.