This Is How Much Ariana Grande’s Ex, Dalton Gomez, Is Receiving In Their Divorce Settlement

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have efficiently wrapped up their divorce proceedings, just weeks after initiating the legal process to end their marriage. The couple, known for their amicable split, resolved most issues smoothly due to the presence of a prenuptial agreement.

Sources close to the situation reveal that the divorce settlement was handled swiftly and harmoniously, reflecting the strong mutual love and respect that continues to exist between Ariana and Dalton. Their primary aim was to ensure that all matters were resolved amicably and in unison.

The key highlights of the settlement include Ariana Grande providing Dalton Gomez with a tax-free payment of $1,250,000, upfront. This payout eliminates the need for any spousal support. Additionally, Dalton will receive 50% of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and Ariana has committed to covering up to $25,000 in attorney’s fees for Dalton.

The quick and amicable resolution aligns with the standard operating procedure of Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, widely recognized for her expertise in navigating even the most contentious divorce cases to a swift conclusion. Wasser recently successfully negotiated the bitter divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

The settlement has been formally filed with the court, and the only remaining step is for the judge’s signature to officially mark the end of their marriage.

Although the divorce documents indicate a separation date of February 20, the formal divorce filing occurred just last month. Despite the legalities, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are parting ways with no animosity, ensuring a clean and respectful break.

Ariana Grande has notably moved forward with her life, romantically linked to her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Meanwhile, Dalton Gomez has also begun dating again, showing that both parties are taking steps toward a fresh start.

This swift resolution of their divorce highlights the maturity and understanding that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have demonstrated throughout this process. Their commitment to an amicable split showcases their respect for each other’s feelings and their determination to move forward separately while still cherishing the positive moments they shared during their time together.

This is just the latest chapter in Grande’s relationship saga.

As the legalities conclude, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are set to embark on their respective journeys, undoubtedly with the love and support of their fans and well-wishers.