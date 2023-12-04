This Bombshell From ‘Baywatch’ Is Now On OnlyFans

Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico has discovered a new avenue to connect with fans and redefine her public image—through the subscription-based platform OnlyFans.

Having joined over a year ago, D’Errico, 55, embraces the opportunity to provide a unique and personal experience for her subscribers, offering what she says is the ultimate “girlfriend experience,” as reported by Fox News.

Initially known for her roles alongside Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, D’Errico acknowledges the evolution of her content preferences on OnlyFans. While foot-focused requests were prevalent in the beginning, her followers now seek a more authentic glimpse into her everyday life.

“You know, in the beginning, I got a lot of, or some requests, for feet,” D’Errico told Fox News Digital. “I don’t really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me, like in everyday life, just the real me and everyday life.”

“Maybe wearing a T-shirt, making coffee or, you know, just that kind of thing. That’s the biggest request,” she added.

D’Errico Reflects On Her OnlyFans Journey

Reflecting on her time on OnlyFans, D’Errico emphasizes that the platform offers more than the common misconception of explicit content.

“I would love to clear the misconception that every female, and male, I guess, that’s on OnlyFans is doing porn. It’s just not true,” she said.

D’Errico highlights that her posts are focused on sensuality, elegance, and self-expression. She likens her content to a boudoir photoshoot, emphasizing the empowering and confidence-boosting nature of the images she shares.

“The things that I post on there are … they’re sexy. You know, they’re seductive. It’s kind of like when you get to do a boudoir photo shoot. Women sometimes like to do boudoir photo shoots,” D’Errico said.

The Baywatch Star Doesn’t Regret Joining OnlyFans

Donna D’Errico credited joining the platform as “one of the best things” she has ever done.

“Where else could I get this kind of, you know, this kind of non-judgmental, non-bullying, having fun, feeling sexy, feeling pretty, being told that I’m pretty, being told you look so great all the time. … It’s like a dream,” she explained.

“Why would I not do it? I wish I’d done it years ago, honestly,” D’Errico confessed.