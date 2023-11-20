This $3 Keychain At Wendy’s Will Get You A Free Frosty For Every Day In 2024

Get ready to satisfy your dessert cravings for an entire year with a $3 key tag from Wendy’s, offering customers a daily fix of free Jr. Frostys until the end of 2024. Starting November 20, these keychains are up for grabs through February 14, giving fans ample time to snag this irresistible deal.

The purchase of each Frosty Key Tag contributes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, an organization dedicated to finding permanent homes for children in foster care, making this indulgence doubly sweet.

To acquire the Frosty Key Tag, customers have multiple options. They can easily add the tags to their orders in stores or through the Wendy’s app. Alternatively, bulk purchases of physical key tags are available on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website.

Redeeming the free Jr. Frosty is a hassle-free process. Those with physical tags can place their orders in-store or at the drive-thru and then present the tag to a Wendy’s employee. For digital tag users, it’s as simple as applying them to online orders or scanning them at the restaurant.

At present, Wendy’s offers peppermint and chocolate Frostys, with the seasonal switch from pumpkin spice to minty freshness taking place on November 14.

Last November, Wendy’s introduced the peppermint Frosty, the first-ever holiday-flavored addition to their menu. This winter delight promises “bursts of refreshing peppermint” in every spoonful, as per a press release.

Throughout the year, Wendy’s has been treating fans to diverse Frosty flavors. In September, they unveiled the pumpkin spice Frosty, a first-time infusion of the fall flavor into their frozen treats. This summer, the vanilla Frosty temporarily stepped aside for a delightful strawberry Frosty flavor.

Their competitor Arby’s recently released a Good Burger meal to promote Good Burger 2, starring Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.

With Wendy’s ever-evolving Frosty lineup, the $3 key tag guarantees a year-long joy ride of delicious, icy indulgence for dessert enthusiasts everywhere.