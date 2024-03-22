third-man-charged-with-murder-in-connection-to-kansas-city-chiefs-parade-shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs’ championship celebration turned into horror in a split second. Another mass shooting has left the country in shock. Two men have already been arrested in connection with the shooting. A third suspect was taken into custody and charged on March 21.

Per TMZ, 20-year-old Kansas City native Terry Young was charged with second-degree murder. He is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action. Young is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several times during the shooting.

Kansas City Chiefs Player Comes Through For Parade Victim

The melee left one person dead and several other people injured. The deceased woman is Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She died wearing the jersey of Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker.

The kicker came through in a big way for Galvan’s family during their time of bereavement. The Super Bowl champ sent a jersey for Lopez-Galvan’s funeral. Just like the one she had on at the parade.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” Butker said in a statement, via the Kansas City Star.

“Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

Chiefs Player Recalls Horrific Moments During Shooting

A mass shooting at an event that featured thousands of people was extremely chaotic. And the fact that the majority of the victims were children, makes the situation that much more tragic. Chiefs’ offensive lineman Trey Smith recalled bringing on a child that he saw to safety.

“Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’ I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus,” Smith said.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.’ They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.’”