Travis Kelce Sends Taylor Swift Fans Into a Frenzy With Talk of Diamonds, Children on ‘New Heights’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have rapidly become the hottest celebrity couple. The two went public during the 2023 NFL season. And after becoming official, love has been in the air for the star duo.

Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games. All eyes would be on her private whenever she was in attendance – which was almost always. And once the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, marking the end of the NFL season, Travis couldn’t wait to spend more time with his new flame.

He joined her on the Singapore, Asia, and Sydney, Australia legs of her Eras tour.

Travis Kelce Sends Swifties Into a Frenzy

With the two getting cozy in such a short time, some have wondered if wedding bells could soon be in the cards for “Tayvis.” On the latest episode of he and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights,” podcast, the star tight end.

Kelce didn’t exactly talk about buying an engagement ring, but he did bring up diamonds when discussing NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

“Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” he said of the San Antonio Spurs star.

Of course with Travis mentioning anything about diamonds and children, the Swifties went into a frenzy.

“Before he was begging for a date and now he was begging for a baby,” one person said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“DONT TELL ME THAT U CANT WAIT TO MAKE BABIES WITH MY TAYYY TRAAAAVVVVVV WHATS GOING OOOONNNN,” another wrote.

Chiefs Coach Gushes Over Taylor Swift

When Kelce went public with pop star Taylor Swift last fall there were a lot of people with mixed emotions. Swift is one of the most famous people in the world. So, of course, her being linked to the NFL, would be great for the publicity of the league.

But some people feared that she could become a distraction to Kansas City. But Chiefs defensive back coach, Dave Merritt, said Swift had a positive impact on the team.

“She positively affected the team. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us,” Merritt said.