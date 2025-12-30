These Are the Top 5 Movies on Netflix Right Now

The year of 2025 is winding down, and people need a recharge from the holiday rush. This is where Netflix comes in!

We thought we'd let Suggest readers in on what's trending on Netflix today.

There’s a fantastic murder mystery, a couple animated sensations and some under-the-radar action/horror flicks. Continue on the see the full ist, which includes trailers and descriptions of each film!

5. Wake Up Dead Man:A Knives Out Mystery

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Official Synopsis: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

2. The Girl Who Got Away

Official Synopsis: “Massena, New York, 1998. A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of, Elizabeth Caulfield, a woman who kidnapped five young girls and pretended they were her own. Only one girl, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four found buried behind Caulfield’s decrepit home….. 20 years later Caulfield has escaped from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina’s seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her.”

1. Wrath of Man

Official Synopsis: “Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.”