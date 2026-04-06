Portugal. the Man Postpones Big Tour

Portugal. the Man had to put one of its upcoming adventures on hold.

Videos by Suggest

The rock act, led by John Gourley and Zoe Manville, recently had to reschedule its entire spring European tour. No exact reason was given at the time.

The band issued the following statement: “Hey friends in far away lands and family coming over the pond for the continuation of the Denali tour. Unfortunately we will have to postpone our upcoming european tour dates til the end of the year – a decision that did not come easy. We love all of you and will see you soon. Rescheduled dates will be announced early next week. always was, always will be Denali.”

Luckily for fans of the “Feel It Still” act, they were able to reschedule the tour in November and December (though fans in Dublin, Hamburg and Antwerp are now out of luck).

Tickets will be honored at the new dates, and all canceled dates will be refunded automatically. The group thanked fans for their “patience and understanding” concerning the change of plans.

There is one snag with these new dates. Portugal. the Man will have to find a new opening act. Previously announced supporting act Cassia are no longer able to make these new dates.