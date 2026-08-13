television-actress-cheryl-hall-has-reportedly-died

Cheryl Hall, a familiar face for generations of TV fans in the UK for her roles in the sitcom Citizen Smith and the sci-fi series Doctor Who, has died.

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Actor and singer Robin Askwith, who dated Hall in the ‘70s, confirmed her passing on social media.

“What a force of nature she was,” Askwith wrote alongside a nostalgic image of himself with Hall in the August 12 X post. “A really innovative working.class charismatic actress coming out of the late 60s. Brave in every way. And now I have the sad news: she has passed away… I am devastated…she was my beginning… RIP Cheryl Hall.”

Askwith didn’t share any further details concerning Hall’s death.

Born in London in 1950, Hall is perhaps best remembered for her role as Shirley Johnson in the BBC sitcom Citizen Smith. She starred alongside her then-husband Robert Lindsay in the series from 1977 to 1979. Hall and Lindsay divorced in 1980.

English actor Robert Lindsay marries actress Cheryl Hall at St Andrew’s Church on Ham Common, Richmond, London, UK, 21st September 1974. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hall is also well known to classic sci-fi fans for her turn in Doctor Who. On the beloved show, she played Shirna in the 1973 serial “Carnival of Monsters.” As one fan pointed out on X, the actress wore a very memorable outfit to play the role…

In one of the best Doctor Who classic series Carnival of Monsters, rocking that costume. pic.twitter.com/ocyugfjM6T — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) August 12, 2026

Per IMDb, Hall also popped up on high-profile shows like EastEnders, Dramarama, and Inspector Morse.

Hall enjoyed a career that stretched into the 2000s, last appearing in a 2007 episode of the police drama The Bill.

Outside of acting, Hall tried her hand at politics. She stood as a Labour candidate for the Canterbury constituency in the general election in 1997.

Of course, Askwith’s post sharing the sad news of Hall’s death was met with heartfelt replies from fans on X.

“Met her a few times back in the 60s. Her dad, George, was a regular in The Shakespeare next to Bethnal Green Police Station, and she came in with him from time to time,” one thoughtful fan recalled. “Remember her as the Labour Leader of Kent County Council. Fierce & fabulous,” another fan added.

“Oh, that is such sad news. I loved her in Citizen Smith & in so many other shows. She lit up the screen with energy,” a third fan wrote.

Cheryl Hall was 76.