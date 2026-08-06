Netflix Unveils New ‘Monster’ Show About Infamous Killer

Netflix’s Monster franchise has just released the first details about its next installment, which will (of course) focus on the story of yet another infamous killer.

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Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story promises to feature the franchise’s first woman “monster,” with elite nepo baby Ella Beatty (the daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty) as the titular lead.

Borden, of course, is the infamous Massachusetts woman accused of killing her parents with an axe in 1892. If we’re to believe the schoolyard rhyme, she allegedly approached the duty of murdering her parents with a lot of zeal, giving her mom “40 whacks” and her dad 41. Surely the moment will be handled with the dignity and class Ryan Murphy productions are known for.

Or it might be dripping with camp.

Other cast members include Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan and Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden.

Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden in ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.’ (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, fresh off Monster: The Ed Gein Story, will also star as Andrew Borden.

Ella Beatty Previously Appeared in Another Netflix Show From Ryan Murphy

Meanwhile, this isn’t Beatty’s first outing with Ryan Murphy. She popped up in 2024’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

“I am so excited for viewers to experience our exploration of Lizzie Borden’s story and the questions that her life animates to this day,” the 26-year-old told Tudum.

Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden in ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.’ (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

“It has been a dream come true to investigate this complicated person’s psychology and to examine an American crime that feels almost mythic in proportion,” Beatty added. “This season gives us our first female Monster. [It] delves into female rage and repression, which I’ve found to feel strikingly relevant. I cannot wait to share it with the world.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story drops on Netflix on September 17.