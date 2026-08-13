Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Just Got Married Again

Adult film star Jenna Jameson is a married woman again, a little over a year after her split from ex-wife Jessi Lawless.

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According to TMZ, Jameson married her partner, voice actor and author Milgaros Ocampo, on July 25 in Miami, Florida. They obtained their marriage license on July 7.

The couple started dating just weeks after Jameson’s ex filed for divorce. Jameson and Lawless married in May 2023, only to separate in April 2024.

Jameson posted a photo of her and Ocampo to announce the relationship to her Instagram followers. “Hard launch,” she captioned the March 23, 2025 post.

The actress has frequently posted photos of her and Ocampo over the past year. She hasn’t made an official post about the couple’s wedding. This is Jameson’s fourth marriage.

Jameson’s Ex Previously Spoke Out About the Split

In a March 2025 statement to PEOPLE, Lawless spoke about the split.

“She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times, but I was unwilling to entertain her advances,” she shared in a statement. “She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging.”

Lawless said she had already moved on to her girlfriend, Christian Ghidina, who was “beyond patient and understanding” throughout the ordeal.

“I’m grateful for Christian,” Lawless continued. “She’s kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go.”

Lawless filed for annulment in April 2024, claiming that Jameson had lied about her finances before the wedding. The former adult film star allegedly failed to disclose that she had $500,000 in debt.

Lawless also noted that Jameson’s drinking was another factor in the split.

“I told her at the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line,” Lawless pointed out. “And that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstance.”

However, following a trip to Chicago, Jameson admitted that she had been drinking. Lawless said that Jameson had blamed her for the split. “I don’t know how it’s my fault. Maybe I shouldn’t have had such high expectations.”