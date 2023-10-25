‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Erik Jensen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Erik Jensen, the actor known for his role in the popular TV series The Walking Dead, is facing a daunting battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer. His family disclosed this devastating news in a heartfelt GoFundMe post, where they outlined their hope to raise $300,000 to support Erik through the trials ahead.

Jensen, who portrayed Dr. Steven Edwards in the fifth season of The Walking Dead, is no stranger to facing life’s adversities. Just a year and a half ago, he miraculously survived a brain aneurysm, which was an enormous challenge in itself. Now, he faces an even more formidable opponent in the form of advanced-stage cancer. The cancer has spread to his liver, making it a challenging and critical situation for the actor and his family.

Staying Optimistic

Despite the bleak circumstances, Jensen’s family remains optimistic about his prospects. The GoFundMe post states that Erik is a resilient individual, and his medical team believes there’s an opportunity to shrink the tumors enough to enable two significant surgeries to remove them. The road ahead is uncertain, but the family is determined to fight with every resource at their disposal.

Erik Jensen’s unwavering determination is evident in his commitment to his career. Even as he battles cancer, he continues to work on a film project and remains engaged in his roles as a director and writer. His unyielding spirit and determination reflect his strength and courage as he confronts this new challenge.

The financial strain is undeniable, especially given the current labor strikes in Hollywood, which are compounding the challenges. With Erik’s significant health issues and mounting medical bills, the family hopes to raise funds to cover treatment costs, maintain their residence, and provide stability for their 13-year-old daughter, Sadie.

Support From Colleagues

The news of Erik Jensen’s health battle has resonated deeply with both fans and fellow members of The Walking Dead cast and crew. The television franchise’s Chief Content Officer, Scott Gimple, shared the GoFundMe page and encouraged people to support Erik and his family during this trying time. He acknowledged that the situation is one of great uncertainty for Erik and his loved ones and appealed for assistance from well-wishers.

One of TWD's own could use a little help. Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it's a time of great uncertainty for him and his family. If you want to send something his way: https://t.co/HU8bxlL2xA — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) October 23, 2023

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in The Walking Dead, also extended his support by sharing the fundraiser on his social media platforms. Despite never having worked with Erik on screen, he expressed admiration for him and highlighted the reputation Erik has earned as a great person. Morgan emphasized the importance of helping Erik and his family in any way possible.

Never had the chance to work with Erik… until now anyway. Only have heard many things about what a great guy he is. I do know he and his could use some help…. Of any and all kind. xojd https://t.co/qFmI9J111k — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) October 24, 2023

Erik Jensen’s career in the entertainment industry spans beyond his role in The Walking Dead. He has added his talent to other notable television series, such as For Life and The Equalizer, among others. His contributions to the world of entertainment have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans and colleagues.

As Erik Jensen embarks on this challenging journey, the outpouring of support from fans and the entertainment industry serves as a testament to the impact he has made throughout his career. The battle against cancer will undoubtedly be arduous, but Erik’s resilience and the unwavering support of his family and well-wishers will be valuable assets as they face the uncertain road ahead.