‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Announced, Viewers Lose it

Last night (December 19) marked the Season 24 finale of The Voice, featuring some truly fierce competitors.

Of course, as with the final round of any competition, all five finalists had a fighting chance at becoming the champion. The Season 24 finale was a nail-biter, though, as all five competitors had four-chair turning performances in the Blind Auditions.

Coming into the finale, Team Niall Horan‘s Huntley and Team Reba McEntire‘s Ruby Leigh were favorites to win. That said, they had some seriously tough competition from Jacquie Roar (Team Reba), Mara Justine (Team Horan), and Lila Forde (Team John Legend).

In the end, however, the betting odds were correct, and Huntley became the new Voice champion, marking Coach Niall Horan’s second win in a row. The internet instantly exploded at the news, with fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement for both the reigning coach and his champion.

“TEAM NIALL SLAY! Huntley is the big winner of the voice season 24!!” one fan wrote. “I’M SO HAPPY, HE DESERVES IT!!!” another said.

“Congratulations Niall and Huntley. TEAM NIALL SLAYED AGAIN,” one fan said. “CONGRATULATIONS HUNTLEY!!!!!! NIALL.. HIS FACE- HE WAS SO PROUD,” another added.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale Featured Stunning Performances

Throughout the Season 24 finale, fans of The Voice were treated to a number of stunning performances from finalists, as well as previously eliminated contestants, coaches, and special guests.

These performances included the Top 12 belting out Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night,” the coaches singing Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and Keith Urban performing his hit song “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Fans also watched as Dan + Shay, who will be lending their talents as The Voice coaches next season, performed their single “Bigger Houses.” Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, indie band AJR, South African singer Tyla, and funk legends Earth, Wind & Fire also performed.

Each of these performers received love from fans online. The main attraction, however was the performances from the finalists. Winners Niall Horan and Huntley did a rendition of Bob Dylan/Guns N’ Roses’ “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” McEntire and Roar took on Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else on Earth.”

With his second finalist, Justine, Niall Horan performed Eagles’ “Wasted Time,” while McEntire returned to the stage with Leigh for a rendition of Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Finally, Legend and Forde sang The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride.”

Following the finalists’ breathtaking performances, the winner was announced. Forde finished in fifth place, Roar came in fourth place, and Justine snatched third place. The runner-up was Ruby Leigh, and finally, the winner was Huntley.

“Honestly, I was so surprised,” Huntley told ETOnline following the victory. “You know, Ruby is so talented, and I think she’s a force to be reckoned with. And if I would have went home [against] a 16-year-old named Ruby Leigh, I would have been okay with it. When my name got called, I genuinely couldn’t believe it.”