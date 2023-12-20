’The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Crowned

The Season 23 finale of The Voice has come and gone, and we now have a new reigning champion!

This season’s finale featured some truly stiff competition, with all five finalists being four-chair turns during the blind auditions. Only one could emerge victorious, however, and that competitor was Huntley!

This victory marks coach Niall’s second victory in a row. “Huntley, you are the voice. Congratulations,” host Carson Daly announced. The new champ instantly broke into tears before turning to hug runner-up Ruby Leigh. Then, of course, Niall Horan had to get in on the hugging too, jumping on stage to join in the love fest.

During the episode, Huntley performed a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in a duet with Horan.

In becoming The Voice, Huntley beat out his fellow Team Niall member, Mara Justine, as well as Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, and Team Legend’s Lila Forde.

Huntley Captured The Voice Judges’ Attention From the Very Start

Along with his fellow finalists, Huntley received a coveted four-chair turn during his blind audition. With his haunting rendition of “She Talks to Angels,” the judges knew they had a star on their hands.

“Huntley, I was hearing… I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of an English singer called Daniel Merriweather. There was another guy called James Morrison. I’m hearing this tone, like the Chris Stapleton thing, that’s a tone that comes naturally,” Horan, said. “I bet you were singing like that when you were 15. You sing your own way, you sing very direct and so much power and the control that you have. It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

Coach Gwen Stefani couldn’t agree more. “Your voice is just so automatic,” she said. “You know exactly at what point you’re going to be raspy and it’s pure and honest. You sound like you’ve been singing forever. You’re just comfortable.”

After winning the judges’ attention, Huntley won the audience’s hearts by inviting his 6-year-old daughter on stage to help him choose which Coach would lead him to victory.

Ahead of the 33-year-old champ’s final performance, he gave heartfelt thanks to the fans who have supported him from the first time he stepped on The Voice stage.

“This is insane. So blessed and so grateful for everybody that has believed in me on this journey,” he wrote on Instagram. “Even though someone will be crowned a winner, we’ve all just been trying to create moments of genuine artistry and the amount of support from all over has meant so much to all of us.”