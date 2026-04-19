Adam Levine Sets ‘The Voice’ Return

Adam Levine will return for the next milestone season of The Voice.

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Indeed, the veteran rocker will coach season 30 of the beloved singing competition.

“I will be back,” the 47-year-old told PEOPLE. “I’m having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago, it’s just been a blast, and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

So far, the Maroon 5 frontman is the only judge confirmed for The Voice‘s 30th season.

Season 30 of The Voice will be Levine’s 19th on the show. He was one of the original coaches, appearing for 16 seasons before stepping away in May 2019.

Levine made his long-awaited return as a coach on season 27. After sitting out season 28, he returned for season 29, which premiered on Feb. 23.

“Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt,” the singer told PEOPLE upon his return for season 27.

“I did it for this really long period of time, so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music,” Levine added.

Levine’s return comes hot on the heels of his latest victory, with his contestant Alexia Jayy being crowned the winner of season 29.

Adam Levine alongside ‘The Voice’ season 29 winner, Alexia Jayy. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

This marks his fourth win. Levine’s previous triumphs were with Javier Colon (season 1), Tessanne Chin (season 5), and Jordan Smith (season 9).