‘The View’ Fans Go Crazy Over Photo Of Cast In The Bahamas

Fans of The View are used to seeing the hosts in their usual TV studio, but not this week! The women of The View headed to the Bahamas for a week of shows to celebrate their 25th anniversary, and fans of the talk show loved the group pic that was posted before the episodes kicked off.

‘The View’ Hosts Head To The Bahamas

“THE GANG IS ALL HERE!” the show’s official Instagram account posted. “They’re ready for some #HotTropics in the Bahamas—see #TheView from paradise this week on ABC! #BahamasView.”

The group photo included Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Sunny Hostin. The hosts are posing in front of the clear blue tropical water, decked out in the vacation-casual outfits.

Fan Reactions: ‘Enjoy The Week Ladies’

Fans loved the picture of The View hosts, and left their approval in the comments section. “My favorite show in one of my favorite places,” one fan wrote. “I can’t believe that not one of you thought to take me with you…Enjoy the week Ladies…get in a little self care.”

Another commented, “FUN FUN FUN!!! Everybody, please enjoy the nice weather!!” Others complimented the hosts’ outfits. “i’ll have what Ana Is wearing please!” someone wrote. Another said, “Joy’s outfit is my favorite, she looks so comfy.”

The week of shows in the Bahamas are being filmed at Baha Mar, a luxurious 1,000-acre resort. The panel of hosts are set up under a pavilion, with palm trees and beautiful beach views in the background. Celebrities like Tyra Banks, Simu Liu, Sherri Shepherd, Bowen Yang, and Ne-Yo are scheduled to appear on the show this week.

Others Slammed ‘View’ Hosts For Expensive Trip

While some are loving the Bahamas version of The View, others slammed the hosts for staying at such a pricey resort—the most expensive suite goes for $14,000 a night—while so many are struggling financially right now.

Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv. — Lisa (@HercheLisa) June 24, 2022

“Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv,” one person tweeted. While some are not pleased with the hosts’ expensive anniversary trip, most View fans are into the episodes. Fans of The View are loving the new setting for the hosts of the talk show, and are glad to see the women of The View are having a good time for their 25th anniversary.

