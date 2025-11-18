Another ‘The View’ Co-Host Is Missing From the Show This Week

A The View co-host is stepping away from the Hot Topics table this week.

Videos by Suggest

Longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably absent during Monday’s episode of The View. Her fellow co-host, Joy Behar, revealed that she was working on a film project overseas.

“If you’re wondering why I’m here on a Monday, and Whoopi is not, it’s because she’s in Italy filming a soap opera,” Behar shared. A behind-the-scenes video from Goldberg popped up.

In the clip, The View co-host was sitting in hair-and-makeup while in Naples, Italy. Speaking about the film project, Goldberg said she had already met with directors and was excited. However, she admitted the project was “very nerve-wrecking” for her.

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin further explained that Whoopi Goldberg is playing the role of an American translator who has moved into an apartment complex on one of Italy’s most well-known soap operas.

Before the episode of The View aired, Goldberg had dropped hints about the film project on her Instagram account. “If you noticed I’m not on The View this week, it’s because I’m in Italy working,” she shared.

Co-Host Joy Behar Recently MissedThe View Following an Injury

Whoopi Goldberg’s time away from The View comes just after Joy Behar was forced to step away from the popular talk show due to an injury.

After Behar was missing for multiple days, Goldberg shared details about her absence.

“Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow,” she said. “I’m sitting like this because I’m cold as hell. I don’t know why it’s so cold in this room, but every day we beg and plead, ‘Please, can we have a little heat?’ And they say, ‘No, make your own!”

Behar first appeared as a co-host on The View in 1997, one of the show’s original co-hosts. She was fired from the show in 2013 but returned as a regular co-host in 2015.