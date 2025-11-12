‘The View’ Co-Host Injured

A The View star has been absent for three consecutive days, and a co-host just revealed that an injury has sidelined her.

After Joy Behar, who usually takes Mondays off, missed live broadcasts on Tuesday and Wednesday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg informed The View audience that the comedian had been injured in an unspecified incident.

Goldberg addressed Behar’s absence on Tuesday’s show. “Joy is out today, hopefully she’ll be back tomorrow,” she told the audience. The panel for the day included Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The 69-year-old Goldberg again addressed Behar’s absence on Wednesday, once the co-hosts were seated. She also shed a bit of light on the nature of Behar’s injury.

“Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to The View, y’all!” Goldberg said at the start of Wednesday’s show, per Entertainment Weekly. “Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.”

Goldberg also joked about the co-hosts in the studio might be suffering more than the 83-year-old Behar…

“I’m sitting like this because I’m cold as hell,” she told the studio audience. “I don’t know why it’s so cold in this room, but every day we beg and plead, ‘Please, can we have a little heat?’ And they say, ‘No, make your own!'”

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Hold Equally Impressive Distinctions as Co-Hosts of ‘The View’

Of course, The View fans know Goldberg is the most senior co-host with the longest consecutive run of 19 seasons (since Season 11). Meanwhile, Behar has been with the show the longest overall. She was an original host in the show’s inaugural season and continued until Season 17, when she was fired.

Joy Behar on ‘The View’ back in May. (Photo by LOU ROCCO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

“Somebody wanted me gone,” the veteran comedian told PEOPLE in 2017. “That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics.”

She returned for Season 19, citing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as the reason.

“I went back to do politics. They told me, ‘It’s going to be smart, and we’re going to pay you more money,’” she revealed.