The Vatican Reveals Pope Francis’ Official Cause of Death

Following Pope Francis’ passing, the Vatican released details about the late religious leader’s official cause of death.

The Vatican revealed that Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke that put him into a coma, which led to heart failure. His death was confirmed by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, head of the Vatican’s health department.

It was further revealed that Francis had suffered from episodes of respiratory insufficiency and had bilateral pneumonia. He also had type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was previously hospitalized for 38 days earlier this year after developing double pneumonia. He made his final Easter address hours before his death on Apr. 21.

Pope Francis was declared the first-ever Latin American pontiff. His papacy started in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis to be Buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome

AP News reports that Pope Francis requested to be buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica, which is located across town in Rome, from St. Peter’s Basilica, where most Popes are buried. St. Peter’s Basilica is under the Vatican.

The media outlet revealed that Francis’ decision reflects his “veneration” of an icon of the Virgin Mary located there, the Salus Populi Romani. This means “Salvation of the people of Rome” in English.

During every foreign trip, Pope Francis would visit the basilica and pray before the painting of Mary holding the infant Jesus.

The pontiff’s body is currently lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica. The body will remain there for three days as the public visits and pays respect.

CNN reports that Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Apr. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. It will be six days after his death. At 8 p.m. the night before, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the “camerlengo” tasked with making the Pope’s funeral arrangements, will preside over the rite of sealing the coffin.

The funeral will be held mostly outside of St. Peter’s Square. Francis’ funeral liturgy will be presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Although the funeral will be mostly outdoors, Francis’ coffin will be brought back into the basilica after the eucharist, final commendation, and valediction.

Among those who will attend the funeral are President Trump, President of Francis’ native Argentina, Javier Milei, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Thousands of others will also be in attendance.

The College of Cardinals will be tasked with appointing the new Pope in the coming weeks.