‘The Valley’ Star Breaks Silence Over the ‘Complete Betrayal’ of Her Ex and Publicist

The Valley castmate Brittanhy Cartwright is ready to speak out about her ex Jax Taylor’s affair with her publicist Lori Krebs.

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During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cartwright made it clear where she stood regarding the situation.

“I mean, this person was not only my publicist, she was like a sister to me for 10 years,” she said about Krebs. “I mean, this person was not only my publicist, she was like a sister to me for 10 years.”

The Valley fans were taken aback when Taylor and Krebs appeared to be cozy at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in a photo posted by TMZ.

Although she filed for divorce from Taylor in 2024, Cartwright still couldn’t believe Krebs, whom she has known for more than a decade, would end up with her ex. She and Taylor had been married for five years before the split. They share one son, Cruz.

“I mean, we’ve been to Mexico, the Bahamas, you name it,” Cartwright pointed out. “She helped me plan my [2019] wedding [to Jax].”

The reality TV star also noted that Krebs was there for her when Taylor almost broke her legs before she started filming The Valley.

“She was here holding me, seeing how shaken up my son was,” Cartwright recalled. “I mean, this person guided me through my horrible divorce, guided me through all the Airbnbs I was living in [after Jax and I split].”

Cartwright also said, “[Krebs] would come to my house and let me cry on her shoulders after I had been physically, emotionally, and financially abused by this man. She knows every in and out of everything in my life and still chose to sleep with the enemy, basically.”

Cartwright Said Krebs Warned Her about the Mexico Photos

Meanwhile, Cartwright said Krebs gave her a heads-up about the photos of her and Taylor in Mexico two hours before TMZ published them. She texted that she knew the news was “going to be incredibly shocking and painful” for Cartwright.

“I understand that you will feel betrayed by this, especially because I was there during one of the hardest times of your life,” Krebs wrote. “I cared very much about you and Cruz then, and I still very much do. None of that care or support was ever insincere.”

Krebs also allegedly wrote that he would “never excuse the way Jax treated” Cartwright. However, she also explained that the relationship between her and Taylor changed over time.

“Over the past several months, we became much closer,” Krebs told Cartwright. “I know one of your first questions will be about the timeline.”

Krebs said her past denials about rumors between her and Taylor were not lies. “When you asked me about the rumors, I told you they weren’t true, and I will always stand by that.”

“I understand you may not believe what I’m saying to you, but I’m telling you truthfully that this only developed in the past few months,” Krebs continued. “I wanted to tell you sooner, but I struggle a lot with how to handle this.”

Krebs also said that she doesn’t discuss Cartwright’s personal life, work, or business with Taylor. “I know this will forever change how you see me,” she added. “And I understand and accept that. I just feel you deserve to hear this directly from me.”

Cartwright shared her reaction to the messages. “I wrote back to her like, ‘What do you mean your relationship changed?’ Then I said something like, ‘Lori, this is so disgusting. This is horrible. You’re dead to me.’ She turned her phone off, and we have not spoken since.”