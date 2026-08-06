a-beloved-tiktoker-has-died-just-days-after-entering-hospice-care

Beloved TikToker Sydney Towel has passed away following a battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile‑duct cancer. She was 26 years old.

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In a post on her Instagram account, Sydney’s family confirmed the news. “We will always love you so much Sydney,” the post’s caption reads. “I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you.”

The post featured a photo of Sydney, which had a description of the TikToker that reads, “an endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, sister, and friend to so many. “

The devastating news came just after Sydney’s brother, Austin, announced she was entering hospice care.

“Sydney has been moved to hospice and is surrounded by her friends and family,” Austin wrote in a recent TikTok post.

He then thanked Sydney’s supporters for their “love and support.”

Sydney Had Been Battling the Cancer for Years

Sydney was diagnosed with bile-duct cancer when she was 23 years old. She had documented her health battle over the years.

Earlier this year, she participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic that involved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy. This type of treatment is described as an immunotherapy approach that uses a patient’s own immune cells to help target cancer.

In a recent TikTok post, Sydney opened up about how she remained hopeful during her treatment.

“People always ask why I’m so positive, and it’s like, why would I not envision the best-case scenario, the best way of things working out?” she said. “The alternative is to not do that and to just be sad.”

She also reminded her followers that “miracles happen every day.”

Sydney’s family also posted on her TikTok, writing, “Rest in Peace to the best sister ever. Sydney fought so hard and was always so positive and spread happiness wherever she went. Thank you all.”

Followers took to the post to show love and support to Sydney.

“The cancer did not win. She is the real winner. She gets to experience what true peace is like now. My blessing is with her and to the family,” one follower wrote.

Another follower stated, “Sydney Towle, you left this world a better place. Thank you for sharing your journey with such grace, courage, and honesty. Fly with the angels. May we honor your life by living ours to the fullest, loving deeply and leaving no regrets.”