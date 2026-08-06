A Major Marvel Actor Also Known for ‘Gossip Girl’ Just Became a Dad

Sebastian Stan has entered a new chapter in his personal life. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who also gained early recognition for his role as Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl, has welcomed his first child with actress Annabelle Wallis.

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Stan, 43, and Wallis, 41, recently became parents after welcoming their newborn last month. The parents have not yet publicly shared any information about their newborn, including the name, gender, or details surrounding the birth.

The news follows several months of anticipation after reports first emerged that the couple was expecting their first child together. Wallis debuted her baby bump in New York earlier this year, and the pair later appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival, where the pregnancy drew widespread attention.

Sebastian Stan Wants To Be A Good Father

Stan also spoke publicly about impending fatherhood before the baby’s arrival.

In an interview with Deadline, the actor said he wanted to be “a good dad” and reflected on the responsibilities that come with becoming a parent. He also discussed his desire to grow as both a father and a person as he prepared for the milestone.

“I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father,” he shared. “And not to mention a good man. I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

Although Stan and Wallis have maintained a relatively private relationship, they have made several high-profile appearances together in recent years. The couple began dating around 2022 and gradually stepped into the public eye by attending major industry events, including the Berlin International Film Festival, the Golden Globe Awards, the Academy Awards, and the Cannes Film Festival.

While the actors have not publicly commented on their child’s arrival, reports indicate they are settling into life as first-time parents after becoming a family of three.