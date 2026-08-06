Big ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Baby News

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Pinky Cole has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with her husband, entrepreneur Derrick Hayes, sharing the surprise news during the Season 17 reunion of the Bravo reality series.

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The pregnancy marks another major milestone for the restaurateur as she balances a growing family with her television career and business ventures.

Cole, 38, revealed the pregnancy while filming the reunion special alongside her castmates. During the exchange, host Andy Cohen congratulated her on an eventful first season on the show before Cole turned the conversation toward her personal news. She joked that the only “B” word she wanted to discuss was “baby.”

Pinky Cole To Give Birth To Fourth Baby In December

Cole and Hayes already share three children together. Their family includes daughter D Ella, son Derrick Hayes Jr., and their youngest son, David Asher Hayes, who goes by the nickname “Dash.” Dash was born on Dec. 12, 2023, making the couple’s fourth child another close addition to their growing household.

Hayes also has two daughters from previous relationships. He expressed pride in raising two sons and emphasized his commitment to being a positive father figure for all of his children.

Cole reflected on the demands of raising young children while overseeing her businesses, including the popular restaurant chain Slutty Vegan. She acknowledged that parenting requires constant attention but said she remains devoted to both her family and her professional responsibilities. She also described motherhood as one of the most meaningful parts of her life.

The pregnancy announcement arrives during Cole’s debut season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she joined the cast as one of the franchise’s newest full-time personalities. Throughout the season, viewers have followed her personal life and business journey as she navigates friendships and (inevitable) conflicts within the group.

Cole’s announcement ensures that her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta will conclude with joyful personal news. As she prepares to welcome baby No. 4 in December, she enters another chapter that combines family life, entrepreneurship and reality television.