Major 2000s Rock Star Questioning His Future in Music: ‘How Much Longer Do I Want to Do This?’

A major 2000s rock star seems to be considering quietly quitting music altogether, wondering aloud, “How much longer do I want to do this?”

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Brandon Flowers, frontman of The Killers, hinted at retiring from music while promoting his latest solo album. Speaking with The Times, the 45-year-old (who formed The Killers in the olden days of 2001) admitted he’s been giving his future some serious thought lately.

“I’m really going through it right now: How much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway?” the grizzled rock star told the outlet. “Whenever I finish a tour, without fail, I get sick.”

That said, it’s not just the relentless grind of touring that has the “When You Were Young” singer questioning his star-studded existence. In a moment of shocking clarity, Flowers confessed to The Times that watching his elderly father, a simple man blissfully unburdened by fame and fortune, living his best life has left the rock star with some very inconvenient questions about his own.

“My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint. He’s never had any money in his life, and he’s happier than I am,” an incredulous Flowers opined.

Brandon Flowers Looks to an Elderly Rock Star: ‘What Keeps Him Getting up on That Stage?’

However, an elderly rock star seems to be a beacon of hope for the “Lonely Town” singer as he publicly ponders whether he can endure the adoration of millions and piles of money as he enters middle age and beyond.

Aging rock star Brandon Flowers performs back in May. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

“Then I think of Mick Jagger and ask myself: What keeps him getting up on that stage? I guess it’s because there are powerful moments in a concert,” Flowers shared. “How could I not want to do that?”

As Flowers contemplates how much longer he’d like to live the life millions of people dream of, his third solo album, Thrasher, drops Aug. 21.