‘Survivor 50’ Contestant Pregnant, Was Unknowingly Expecting During Finale

A Survivor 50 contestant just revealed she is pregnant, sharing that she was blissfully unaware of the upcoming little one during the finale.

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Angelina Keeley took to Instagram yesterday (Aug. 5) to share with the world that she and her husband Austin are expecting a third baby in January. In the series of shots, the 37-year-old (already a mom of two) also told Survivor fans she was pregnant during the season 50 live finale back in May… but had no idea.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but she got to bring one of her daughters on stage with her at the Survivor 50 finale,” Keeley wrote across shots that included her in an impossibly tight blue gown and sitting on stage with her Survivor castmates.

“But it wasn’t one of these two babes,” she continued, sharing a photo of herself alongside her two older daughters before revealing a sonogram image.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Keeley wrote. “Jan 2027.”

“A tiny update 🩷,” she captioned the adorable post.

Of course, fans were quick to hop into the comments over the pregnancy news.

“Ahhh!!! Crying so many happy tears for you!!!” one fan exclaimed. “Congratulations! So happy for you and your sweet family,” another Survivor lover wrote. “Wowwwww what a beautiful surprise 🥰💕,” a third fan added.

‘Survivor 50’ contestant Angelina Cardona Keeley announced she’s pregnant. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Fellow Survivor alumni were also quick to share their excitement in the comments. “Angelina!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congrats!!!!!!!!! Gonna need more space at JoyBabe soon 🥹💕,” wrote Kyle Fraser, while Benjamin “Coach” Wade simply added, “Haha yeah awesome!” and Kelley Wentworth sweetly chimed in with, “This is so cute 🥹 congrats mama!!”

Keeley first appeared on Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018, placing third in her debut season. She later returned for Survivor 50, where she placed 19th.