The Truth About Bianca Censori’s Life Before Kanye West

Bianca Censori appeared in the public eye suddenly as Kanye West’s riské partner, his rebound, or the proof that he’s lost his mind. But Censori herself is much more than this.

Taking a look into her upbringing and education, we can already see that Bianca Censori is a lot more than the thin clothing we’ve seen her in.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Censori grew up in the affluent suburb of Ivanhoe/Alphington. Just looking at her LinkedIn, we can see she attended the prestigious Carey Baptist Grammar School and later earned both undergraduate and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Melbourne.

With a master’s under her belt, he pursued design. In 2016, she launched a jewellery brand called Nylons with her friends. There, they made chokers and mesh pieces, combining her architectural eye with accessory design.

“We started just for fun, not expecting the popularity it would gain. So I guess you could say we just fell into designing together,” she said.

She also put her degree to good use as she worked as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects and as a design consultant at Kelektiv.

It was in 2020, however, that she’d be scouted by Kanye West herself, which is when their journey began.

Bianca Censori’s Journey With Kanye West Begins

According to her friends, the superstar rapper messaged Bianca Censori on Instagram. He asked her to work at his fashion company, Yeezy.

And that she did, as she joined Yeezy in November 2020 as an architectural designer.

It is unclear when Kanye West and Bianca Censori started going out together, but it wasn’t long after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The reality personality filed for divorce in 2021, but it was finalized in 2022.

In what felt like moments, Kanye West started appearing publicly with Bianca Censori. Her controversial outfits and the nature of Kanye’s public descent gave the public all they needed to finalize opinions.

But the designer had a rich career before being thrown into the spotlight with minimal clothing.

It is worth noting that Censori exhibited striking and daring fashion statements before Kanye West. You can find her in modelling shoots, wearing revealing outfits and showcasing more interesting designs.

They privately wedded in 2022, and, as far as we know, are still together. Naturally, rumors wrap around the couple, but nothing is certain just yet.