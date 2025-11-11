The Tragic Death of Sonny Bono

It was a January afternoon at the slopes of the Heavenly Ski Resort, which sits on the California and Nevada border, when the entertainer-turned-congressman Sonny Bono’s life came to a swift stop.

Videos by Suggest

On 5 January 1998, the 62-year-old, famed for his hit partnership with Cher and later his public-service career, fatally crashed into a tree while skiing off-piste.

The Washington Post thoroughly reported on the story the very next day. The outlet described the incident in detail, outlining every skier’s worst fear.

Sonny Bono had been skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort for over 20 years. On that fateful day, the singer decided to ski ahead of his family. He was there with his wife, Mary Whitaker, and their two kids, Chesare and Chianna.

After the daughters took a stumble, Mary Whitaker lagged behind. But Bono didn’t want to wait.

Mary and the kids reached the bottom. And Bono wasn’t there waiting for them. They waited at the bottom the trail for two hours as they called the authorities. Only when responders failed to find him did ski patrols begin a search down the trail.

Body Of Sonny Bono Found On The Trail

It didn’t take them too long to find his body. He hit a tree while skiing.

According to resort officials, he left the main trail into a wooded area, travelling at an estimated 20-30 mph before hitting a tree. Authorities found “no indication of any substances or alcohol” in his system, and the official cause of death was massive head trauma.

The flag over the U.S. Capitol was flown at half-staff the day after his passing.

President Bill Clinton spoke publicly on Sonny Bono’s death. “His joyful entertainment of millions earned him celebrity, but in Washington, he earned respect by being a witty and wise participant in policymaking processes that often seem ponderous to the American people,” he said. Clinton grew up with the Sonny & Cher duo, so he would have been affected all the same by his death.

Sonny Bono enjoyed a miraculous career that involved him in the entertainment industry and politics. His final moments were as shocking and fast-paced as his life.