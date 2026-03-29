‘The Tonight Show’ Felt “Felt Unlike Any Other” For Jimmy Fallon With BTS Appearance

Jimmy Fallon, of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon fame, said that the recent BTS episode felt “unlike any other.”

Videos by Suggest

The host spoke to PEOPLE, where he shared his excitement and thoughts.

Fallon reflected on the group’s highly anticipated return during a two-night takeover of the late-night program on March 25 and 26, 2026. The appearances marked BTS’ first time back on the show as a full group in four years, following a hiatus during which members completed mandatory military service.

Well, BTS is back and bigger than ever.

“BTS have been part of The Tonight Show family for years, but last night’s show felt unlike any other,” Fallon told the outlet.

The group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, used the appearance to promote their new album ARIRANG. They delivered two performances filmed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, performing the songs “SWIM” and “2.0.” Fallon praised the spectacle, noting that the group “always go above and beyond” and calling the performances “amazing to witness.”

BTS’ Return Was Seen By Millions

The episodes generated immediate and massive engagement online. Clips from the first night alone drew over 175 million digital views within hours, highlighting the group’s global reach and the intensity of fan support from the BTS ARMY.

Beyond the performances, BTS also participated in interviews and segments to promote their reunion and personal experiences during their time apart.

Fallon pointed to the group’s enduring connection with fans as a key reason the shows felt so significant, adding that their appearances consistently raise expectations for what late-night performances can achieve.

The collaboration continues a long-running relationship between Fallon and BTS, who have delivered several standout moments on the program in past years. Their latest return, however, combined spectacle, emotion and global anticipation in a way that distinguished it from previous visits.

For Fallon, the episode’s impact reflected both the group’s evolution and their ability to create cultural moments on a global scale, turning a routine late-night booking into a landmark television event.