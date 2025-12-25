‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Prestige’ Actor Indicted on 31 Charges

There’s been a big update on the case of the actor who allegedly tried to kill a woman in what police called “an isolated road-rage incident” at the time of the arrest.

PEOPLE reports that the thespian in question, Ernest W. Heinz, is now facing a whopping 31 charges attached to the alleged incident. Heinz is an actor whose IMDb profile lists a handful of credits, most notably small appearances in The Sopranos Season 6, the Christopher Nolan movie The Prestige and the Clint-Eastwood-directed J. Edgar.

A graphic Galloway Township Police Department released on the arrest of Ernest W. Heinz. (Credit: Galloway Township Police Department)

Police say Heinz is the person who shot a woman in Galloway Township, New Jersey, on Sept. 11 during an instance of “road rage”. The woman, whose name we are choosing not to disclose in this aggregation, “sustained a gunshot wound to her face” but was stable after the incident, per police. Stockton University was notably locked down after the incident, being as the shooter allegedly fled from the scene through a campus roadway.

The initial arrest announcement came along with a laundry list of charges: Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Poss. of a Weapon and Poss of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The tally totaled up to 31 during his indictment earlier in December due to officers allegedly discovering weapons in a storage unit connected to Heinz, per 6ABC.

Heinz’s attorney issued the following statement to PEOPLE in reaction to the indictment: “He denies the allegations as reported and will contest them through the legal process, where the facts—not speculation or headlines—will determine the outcome. We ask that the public and the media respect the presumption of innocence and allow this matter to proceed in court.”