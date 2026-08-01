Professional Bowling Champion Dies Unexpectedly at 32: RIP to Jakob Butturff

Jakob Butturff, an eight-time PBA tour bowling champion, who passed away at just 32 years old.

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The PBA announced that Butturff died “unexpectedly” on Friday (July 31).

Professional Bowlers Association Commissioner Tom Clark paid tribute to Butturff, calling the bowling star “one of the most unique players in PBA history.”

“Fans marveled at his delivery, as he rode a wave of strikes into becoming a top player in the sport, capable of winning at any time, in any event,” Clark added. “Jakob was kind, he was respectful, and he was a champion. He will never be forgotten. Our hearts are with all Butters touched on his one-of-a-kind journey.”

The PBA is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jakob Butturff.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/2m4ZjAgXUM — PBA Tour (@PBATour) August 1, 2026

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Jakob Butturff’s Prolific Professional Bowling Career

Butturff, affectionately nicknamed “Butters” by his loved ones, rose to prominence in 2016 when he won his first two PBA Tour titles. That same year, he conquered the PBA Regional Tour and earned both West Region and Northwest Region Player of the Year honors. Over the next two years, he went on to claim 27 PBA Regional Tour titles.

Butturff was an eight-time PBA Tour champion who also claimed victory at the 2019 USBC Masters and the 2017 QubicaAMF World Cup. As a seven-time member of Team USA, he helped the team earn multiple gold and silver medals.

Butturff was born and raised in Las Vegas and later lived in Phoenix, AZ, and Binghamton, NY.

Professional bowler Jason Belmonte was among those who paid tribute to Butturff following his sudden death.

“The PBA has lost one of its kindest,” Belmonte wrote on Instagram alongside a candid shot of himself and Butturff. ”I am in complete shock.”

“This was Jakob,” he added, referring to the snap, which showed Butturff hamming it up

“A fierce competitor who, every single time he laced his shoes up, he gave it everything. This, intertwined with a heart that had nothing but love for all, made him special. Miss you, mate!”