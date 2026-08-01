DJ Dies After Kidney Cancer Diagnosis: Lenzman Was 47

DJ and producer Lenzman has passed away after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

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The Dutch artist, born Teije van Vliet, died on July 11, as announced by his family on social media.

“Nothing can prepare you for a loss this great,” Lenzman’s family wrote. “For 3.5 years, he fought with so much strength, courage, and love. He showed us what true strength means, and I will forever be proud to have walked this life beside him.”

His family expressed gratitude to those who supported them during his three-and-a-half-year battle with kidney cancer, which was diagnosed in January 2023.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has supported us, loved Teije, sent messages, visited, helped, and stood beside us during this difficult time,” they added.

Per DJ Mag, following his 2023 diagnosis, Teije had a kidney removed, only to be told the cancer had already spread and was incurable. Later that year, he collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery. Despite doctors warning he was unlikely to survive, he made a remarkable recovery.

Following reconstructive surgery in 2024, Teije briefly continued performing before being hospitalized again after an epileptic seizure caused by the cancer. After he stopped cancer treatment, a fundraiser was held in his honor at London’s Phonox in May. The fundraiser featured DJ Flight, LSB, and others.

In 2016, he founded his own record label, The North Quarter. The label released a range of soulful drum ‘n’ bass from artists including Redeyes and Tokyo Prose.

“Your kindness and love have meant more than words can ever express,” his family concluded. “We are forever grateful to be surrounded by so many beautiful people.”

The artist is survived by his wife and two daughters. Lenzman was 47.