Ohio County Residents Advised to ‘Shelter in Place’ Amid Manhunt

Residents of an Ohio county have been advised to “shelter in place” as law enforcement search for a wanted suspect.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office issued the shelter In place alert in a Facebook post shortly after 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, Mar. 27.

“Several Local Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Russia Road between SR 58 and Pyle. S. Amherst Rd looking for a wanted suspect in the woods South of Russia Road.”

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office further reported that the suspect is wearing a tan or brown shirt. He also has a grey beanie hat. “Residences in this area should shelter in place. If you see the suspect, do not approach and contact 9-1-1.

The US Marshals Are Leading the Pursuit of the Suspect

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) told 3News that the US Marshals are leading the pursuit for James Douglas Meadows, 37, who is wanted on a warrant.

Fellow local media outlet Fox8 also reports that Meadows is suspected of assaulting officers.

Law enforcement assisting in the manhunt included LCSO, the Elyria Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), and K-9 units. Drones were also deployed to locate Meadows.

The suspect is described as 5’7″ tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.





