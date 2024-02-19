The Rock Channels ‘Big Dwayne Energy’ in ‘Ridiculous’ ZOA Campaign

Finding humor wherever he goes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson channeled some “Big Dwayne Energy” in ZOA’s latest campaign.

In the latest ZOA Energy drinks commercial, a newbie to aerial acrobatics, an overwhelmed working mom and a surgeon are transformed into the actor. He then completes their tasks without any issues. This was all done while Latto’s hit track Big Energy plays.

While speaking about the campaign, The Rock told PEOPLE, “I wanted to create a campaign where I could look as ridiculous as possible and put me in these ridiculous outfits and clothing that I would still have fun in.”

The Rock then explained that there are two key elements to channel “Big Dwayne Energy.”

“Number one, quieting the noise,” Johnson explained. “There’s so much noise out there that we always fight to quiet and it could be so distracting and at times, so cynical and negative.” The other is to “have fun and know that your true self is all you need.”

The Rock also said that “Big Dwayne Energy” is really about “doubling down” on personal confidence. It’s also about everyone being their true authentic self and just being unapologetic about it.

Johnson then discussed recreating his legendary ‘90s look. “We saved that for the last day of shooting,” Johnson added. “This one really took the cake. So, when I walked on set as the ’90s Rock, everybody’s reaction, I thought, was a good indicator of what people would feel when they finally saw the spot.”

The Rock Says the ‘Moana 2’ Cast ‘Really Went For It’ While Making the Film

Earlier this month, The Rock spoke about making Moana 2 and how the cast got really involved in both the production and music.

“It’s very exciting,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t wait for fans to see the film, the technology, the effects, cutting edge. We all really went for it. We hought if we’re gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let’s really go for it.”

The Rock also said the ocean, which played a major role in the first film, would be more involved in the sequel. “You also have the benefit and the beauty of the ocean. In Moana… the ocean is alive, so when the ocean has a heartbeat and a pulse, that’s just a whole different thing. I can’t wait.”

The Rock went on to add that he’s excited about Moana 2’s music. “Lin Manuel Miranda’s coming back. We’re doing the music. Tommy Kail is our director, who directed Hamilton. You put everybody together and you want to put the best team together, and then you really go for it.”