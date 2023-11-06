The Reason Why Joy Behar Has Been Missing From ‘The View’ For The Past 2 Days

Joy Behar was recently missing from The View while taking a brief time away from the Hot Topics table.

Behar, 81, ditched the talk show on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3, to pursue another career opportunity—hitting the stage for her New York Comedy Festival performance. Behar’s performance, Bonkers in the Bouroughs, consists of five short plays about New York families and their different quirks and charms.

Instagram

On the Behind the Table podcast, Behar told executive producer Brian Teta, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, “I’m taking it off so I can concentrate on this other thing for two days. I’ll be back next week. I thought to myself, ‘It’s self-preservation, darling.'”

Teta laughed and replied, “It’s self-preservation for me, too, frankly.”

Although Whoopi Goldberg is known for taking each Friday off from the show, she stepped in to moderate amidst Behar’s absence.

Sunny Hostin’s “Audible Crinkling” Injury Incident

The View cohost Sunny Hostin rang in her 55th birthday with a less-than-desirable gift—a torn hamstring.

On her birthday episode of The View, Hostin revealed that she celebrated her big day by dealing with an injury she sustained while spending time with her children. She claimed that her children “challenged” her to do the splits after drinking two glasses of wine, resulting in her torn muscle.

“I was warmed up, and I was actually going to do a split here and my husband is shaking his head,” Hostin recalled before the camera cut to her partner Manny sitting in the audience.

Before Hostin revealed her wine-fueled injury on the talk show, she discussed the incident on the Behind The Table podcast with Brian Teta.

During the show, Hostin explained to Teta, “I hear like a little, audible crinkling, or like a crunchiness. I was like, ‘Help me get up!’”

One thing is certain—wine and living room gymnastics never mix well.