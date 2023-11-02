The Reason Why Bravo’s Ramona Singer Was Suddenly Axed From Her Real Estate Job

The Real Housewives of New York City star was fired from her job after using a racial slur.

Ramona Singer, 66, has been dismissed from her job at Douglas Elliman as well as the Bravo network.

According to Page Six, Tuesday was Singer’s last day after the reality star allegedly used the N-word in a conversation with a black crew member during the production of RHONY‘s 13th season. It was also reported that Singer supposedly aid that most black people “don’t have present fathers.”

“What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Singer said, according to Eboni Williams, the first ever black reality star on the show. “Most of them don’t.”

The reality star has since been getting dragged surrounding the controversy after Vanity Fair published an exposé about the Bravo network reality television show.

The article claims that Singer’s apparent use of the slur led to a complaint at her show’s production and its parent companies, including Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

However, Singer denied using the offensive word, and an internal investigation couldn’t provide a clear answer.

Page Six also mentions that Singer has officially been removed from BravoCon, the network’s upcoming three-day event in Las Vegas. This decision followed her attempt to downplay her use of the N-word in a text to a Page Six reporter, which only intensified the controversy.

“And the word I used was ‘N-Word’ Not n-g…” she explained.

In November 2021, Singer publicized her affiliation with Elliman in an Instagram post.

“It’s official!! I am so excited to get started,” Singer captioned the post.

At that time, Elliman also made an advertisement featuring Singer.They said the television personality, “brings deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts and a singular sense of style to the Elliman family.”

However, a source revealed to Page Six that Singer’s time with the organization came to an end on Tuesday. The link to her profile on the website became obsolete by Wednesday.

Back in March 2021, Singer was soaking in knowledge for her real estate exam. She expressed an interest in real estate sometime in November 2020 after using Eilliman to sell her Upper East Side condo in 2018.

Now Singer has been photographed glaring at paparazzi as they photographed her walking into an office building, clearly under pressure from the swarming allegations about her.

Regrettably, even if these allegations prove to be false, Ramona Singer won’t be in the favorable spotlight for a while.