The Reason Bobby Berk Is Leaving ‘Queer Eye’ After Eight Seasons

One member of the Fab Five group is leaving Queer Eye for good.

On Monday, interior designer and home makeover specialist Bobby Berk announced his departure from the show on Instagram. Berk will stay for the series’ upcoming eighth season, but will not appear in following seasons, as reported by TooFab.

Berk uploaded a carousel post with his costars and various Queer Eye guests, writing, “To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will,” he continued.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Berk finished, “I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

The Queer Eye star ended his post with a heartfelt, “#foreverthefab5″

The Fab Five Weigh In On Bobby Berk’s Announcement

Bobby Berk’s Queer Eye costars weighed in on his departure in the comment section of his post.

Antoni Porowski, the show’s resident chef, commented, “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it,” with a string of heart emojis.

“@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what,” Karamo Brown, Queer Eye’s culture expert wrote. “I’m about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? 😢😍 I love you!”

Jonathan van Ness, the show’s fan-favorite hairstylist, simply dropped three red heart emojis in the comments.

It does not appear that Tan France, the Fab Five’s fashion expert, commented on Berk’s departure announcement.