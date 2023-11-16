The Reason Behind Travis Kelce’s Apology to Taylor Swift’s Dad

News details about his trip to South America to see Taylor Swift were revealed in a podcast.

Fans are still gushing over the steady-going “Love Story” between pop music idol Taylor Swift, 33, and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34. The media seems to be rather obsessed with the two lovebirds ever since their relationship became public back in September.

PHOTO: ARTURO HOLMES/FILMMAGIC; IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/NURPHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Now fans have something else to swoon about after a recent episode of New Heights the podcast that Travis and his brother and fellow professional football player, Jason Kelce host.

On the broadcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player got personal about his trip to Argentina to see Swift perform the part of international segment of her Eras Tour.

Jason pointed out that Travis has previously mentioned how he would rather keep his personal life private, but also noted there wasn’t much privacy for the tight end during his trip.

In a heartwarming video, Swift broke the internet after she changed the words of her hit song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” instead of the original lyrics which read: “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming home straight to me.”

Of course the crowd couldn’t contain their excitement, but what really caught everyone’s attention was when Scott Swift, the pop singer’s dad, attempted to give Kelce a high five after the cute tribute.

However, Travis failed to see the gesture, which later became a joke as Jason teased his brother on the podcast.

“You were so shocked you left Scott hanging,” Jason chuckled. “Scott’s over here looking for a high-five.”

Instagram

“Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” Travis replied said. “Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy!”

Travis then shared “he had a little bit of a clue” about the lyric change “but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me.”

The football player continued, “I was like oh shhh…she really just said that?”

Travis later revealed that he had met Mr. Swift for dinner the night before. This was when he encouraged the singer’s father, a well known Philadelphia Eagles fan, to wear a Chiefs lanyard to the show instead.

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?” joked Jason, who plays center for the Eagles.

Travis also talked about Taylor being disappointment after she had to postpone one of her shows in Argentina because of weather concerns.

“She kind of prides herself on performing through like weather or rain and things like that, but when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you got to do what you got to do,” Travis said, clarifying that the show was postponed and not indefinitely canceled according to Swift.

It’s certainly looking like things are getting serious between the two, but some critics are just not convinced that this “Traylor” era is any good nor will it last. Supermodel and close friend of Taylor, Gigi Hadid, 28, recently shared how she feels like the “Bad Blood” singer is “doing to much” with her new fling “too fast.”

Instagram

Still, we can all agree the two sure do look happy together!