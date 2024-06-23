‘The Real World’ Star Sarah Becker Dead at 52, Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Becker, a reality TV pioneer for her role in Season 5 of MTV’s The Real World, has passed away at the age of 52.

Becker’s relatives informed TMZ on Sunday that she died by suicide early last week at her home in Illinois. She had relocated there last year to care for some loved ones but intended to move back to California.

The family informed the outlet that Becker recently started experiencing mental health challenges while caring for her ailing mother and sister. Additionally, she was involved in a skateboarding accident not long ago.

Sarah Becker, a former star of MTV’s “The Real World,” has reportedly died by suicide. (Image via Facebook/ Sarah Becker)

Sarah Becker Joined the Cast of Reality TV Prototype ‘The Real World’ at Age 25

In 1996, at the age of 25, Becker starred in The Real World: Miami, joining housemates Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeun, and Mike Lambert. This season was notable for introducing a new element to the franchise: the cast received an assignment to complete during their stay. Tasked with starting a business using $50,000, the housemates ultimately failed to execute their plan. This concept of a season-long mission became a staple for nearly every subsequent Real World season.

During her stint on the show, Becker adopted a puppy named Leroy and had a feud with Padrón. Following their dispute, Padrón chose to move out voluntarily but continued assisting the cast in completing their assignment.

Friends Pay Tribute ot ‘The Real World’ Star Sara Becker Following Her Death

Becker’s friends have turned to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to her.

“I saw the news today that we’ve lost one of everyone’s favorite WildStorm folks, Sarah Becker,” author Jeff Mariotte posted on Facebook Sunday. “Even if you weren’t into comics in the 90s you might remember her from ‘The Real World’ (and from the opening episode of her season, some of which was filmed in our offices and at Sarah’s wild going-away party).”

Mariotte also wrote that Becker “added sunshine to every room she entered, the fans loved her, and so did we all.”

“Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine… Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs. Big hugs to all the Wildstorm fam!” game designer Daniel Norton wrote on Facebook.

Comic artist Alé Garza also expressed his sorrow on Facebook.

“I’ll never forget seeing your smile, as you rolled by the pit in roller skates, complementing [sic] me on my tall socks, making me blush,” Garza wrote.

“You were the one who discovered my art in a pile of photocopies. I owe it all to you,” he added.