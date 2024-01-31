drew-carey-opens-up-about-mental-health-struggles-and-suicide-attempts

Comedian Drew Carey has enjoyed a career that has yielded him a lot of success. But as the old saying, things aren’t always what they seem. In an interview on Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Carey revealed that he attempted suicide while he was in college.

“I think the suicide attempts were calls for help,” Carey said.”I was so mad that everybody was having a good time. I remember that. I remember walking down the stairs and everybody was drinking and I was like, ‘What the hell are they so happy about?’ I was just angry that they were so happy. I was just tired of my life and [I thought], ‘Who’s going to miss me?’”

Drew Carey Says He Still Deals With Depression

Carey has been featured in a long list of hit television shows, including his self-titled sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, NCIS, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also has a reported net worth of $180 million. But the famed actor says that he still deals with depression at times.

“I still get depressed, often, just like everyone else. But it’s not as bad. I mean, just because you’re a celebrity and you have money doesn’t mean bad things don’t happen to you or you don’t have bad days. Everybody’s a person,” he added.

“I have a lot of that still. Like, the who’s-gonna-miss-me type of thing. A lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I’m just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?”

‘Price Is Right’ Host Reveals Insider Tip

While he has starred in several hit television productions, Carey is most known for his role as host of the game show, The Price is Right. He replaced legendary host Bob Barker in 2007. During the interview, the comedian expressed his frustration with the hype surrounding the show’s most popular game, Plinko. But he also gave potential contestants an insider tip on how to win big.

“I don’t get it, honestly. People usually don’t win that much money on Plinko. They’ll win like $1,500, a grand, something like that,” Carey said.

“Hardly anybody gets a 10,000 because they drop it like it, so you have to drop it like right under the ‘N. If you’re ever on The Price Is Right, drop it right under the ‘N,’ not too high, just like right above the slot, and just let it go. Don’t throw it, don’t spin it. Just drop it and that’ll give you the best odds of hitting the $10,000 spot.”