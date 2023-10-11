The Queen Of Halloween: Kelly Clarkson Has Some Seriously Impressive Costume Game

Just in time for spooky season: An epic lineup of Kelly Clarkson’s awesome Halloween get-ups.

Kelly Clarkson has always set the bar when it comes to fashion. Her Boho chic style has inspired many trendy looks for fans and dedicated followers of fashion alike.



What some might not realize about the Grammy winner is that her Halloween passion has been consistently on point over the years. Her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has featured her silly costumes that have continued to inspire her fans during the spookiest time of the year.

The show is set to return on October 16th, just in time for Halloween. In the meantime, here’s a pileup of some of Clarkson’s previous costumes:

Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus (2019)

NBC

The American Idol winner ‘wowed’ her audience after she dressed up as everyone’s favorite witch from the iconic 90’s film, Hocus Pocus. She even sang her own rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” as she glided around the stage in her green cape and bright orange wig to look the part.

Madeline Ashton from Death Becomes Her (2020)

NBC

While some thought Clarkson was dressed as deceased actress and model Marilyn Monroe, the singer was actually dressed as Meryl Streep’s character, Madeline Ashton from the 1992 movie Death Becomes Her.

Ghostbusters (2021)

NBC

In 2021, Clarkson made a purposely timed appearance as a Ghostbuster following the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With a proton pack in hand, Clarkson was joined by Ernie Hudson, McKenna Grace and Meghan Trainor in similar costumes to complete the iconic quartet.

Glam Ghost (2022)

NBC

Last year Clarkson brought this look to her show. “I am kind of like a Stevie Nicks ghost. That was my vibe.” This look has served as an inspiration for some of the current trends featuring fabulously glamorous and hauntingly impressive ghostly ensembles. The singer then took the stage to perform “Monster Mash.”

So there you have it! What look do you think Kelly Clarkson will pull of this year?

