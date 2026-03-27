‘Will & Grace’ Star Joins ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 5

Could this casting BE any more ’90s? A Will & Grace actor is joining the upcoming season of The Morning Show, which stars Friends legend Jennifer Aniston.

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According to Deadline, Sean Hayes will have a major recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of the Apple TV+ drama. The series, which stars Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will feature Hayes as Wyatt, the quick-witted older brother and manager of Bro (Boyd Holbrook).

Of course, Aniston and Hayes are no strangers. They were the stars of NBC’s biggest comedies of the early 2000s, Friends and Will & Grace. In fact, Friends helped launch Will & Grace in its debut season, acting as its lead-in. From 2000 until Friends ended in 2004, the two shows became the cornerstones of NBC’s legendary “Must See TV” Thursday night lineup.

Sean Hayes and Jennifer Aniston. (Photos by Bruce Glikas/WireImage and Savion Washington/Variety via Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Hayes is the latest big name to join the recurring cast for Season 5 of The Morning Show, alongside Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, and Jesse Williams.

The Apple TV+ series also features an ensemble cast including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.

‘Will & Grace’ Alum Sean Hayes Hasn’t Appeared in a Drama TV Show For Some Time

Meanwhile, this is Hayes’s biggest commitment to a drama series to date. His only previous credit in the genre was a three-episode arc on the NBC musical drama Smash.

Hayes is a decorated actor, having won an Emmy Award and received six other nominations for his role as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace. In 2023, he won a Tony Award for his performance in Good Night, Oscar, and later earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination when the production moved to the West End.

When he’s not busy collecting awards, Hayes can be found starring in the Off-Broadway solo thriller The Unknown or co-hosting the popular podcast SmartLess with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.