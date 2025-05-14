The Menendez Brothers Are Resentenced: Here’s What We Know

Following a nearly month-long delay, the brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, have officially been resentenced.

Presiding in the court, Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the Menendez brothers to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.

Following his ruling, Judge Jesic stated he had given the matter “long thought,” and pointed out that the brothers had committed an “absolutely horrific crime, and there’s no way around it.”

However, the judge then said he was moved by Erik and Lyle’s behavior during the 30 years they have already served in prison.

“Life without parole gives an inmate hope, no reason to do anything good,” he explained. “And I give them a lot of credit. It’s remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out.”

The brothers were previously convicted of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Initially, Lyle and Erik claimed that unknown intruders had killed their mother and father. They had also framed it to be a potential mob hit.

Eventually, Erik confessed to the murders during a session with his therapist. He and Lyle were charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for lying in wait. The charges made them eligible for the death penalty. They were also accused of conspiracy to murder.

During the first trial, jurors could not reach a verdict, leading to a mistrial. The brothers were tried again, and they were convicted of first-degree murder. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Menendez Brothers Showed Remorse For Killing Their Parents After Being Resentenced

Towards the end of their resentence hearing, the Menendez brothers spoke out about their crimes.

“My choice that night robbed my parents of their full lives,” Erik said. He was 18 years old when he shot both of his parents. “I can only imagine the fear, the pain, and the trauma it caused [my family].”

Lyle went on to say, “I committed an atrocious act against two people who had the right to life, my mom and dad. I take full responsibility for my choices… I was a 21-year-old who believed I could fix what could not be fixed.”

The brothers’ cousin, Anamaria Baralt, stated the two had been “universally forgiven by everybody” in the family. Baralt also insisted Lyle and Erik had been fully rehabilitated.

“I would welcome them into my home with my family,” she added.

The final hearing of the California state parole board is scheduled for June 13.