‘Reacher’ Star Divorcing Wife of 20 Years

Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, have announced the end of their 20-year marriage, saying they plan to continue raising their three sons together.

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The couple announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement on September 12. They said they had decided to end their marriage while continuing their relationship “in a different way.” They also emphasized the lasting importance of their life together and their commitment to their children.

“We grew up together. We built a life and a family together,” the couple said in the statement. They added that their three sons would remain “the center of our world” and said they continued to share love and respect.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us — or the love and respect we will always share,” they continued. They wrote that their “friendship” is the best thing they can give each other for their family to become “the strongest co-parents” they can be.

Alan And Catherine Ritchson Plead For Privacy

“Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in,” they wrote.

“We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow out family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

The couple decided to disable the comments on their post to showcase that they don’t want others giving their input.

Neither Alan nor Catherine publicly detailed the circumstances behind their decision.

Alan and Catherine Ritchson married in 2006 after first meeting as teenagers in Florida. Their relationship began after they met in a dance class, and they later reunited after an initial breakup. They went on to build a family and raise three sons.

The announcement follows a previously reported divorce filing. According to reports citing court documents, Alan filed for divorce in December 2025. The couple later reconciled in March 2026 before announcing their separation publicly.

Ritchson, 43, has become widely known for playing Jack Reacher in Prime Video’s Reacher. Catherine has maintained a lower public profile while supporting her husband’s career.