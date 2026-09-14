Actor Charged With Sexual Assault and Other Heinous Charges

Actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke faces six sexual-offence charges following a police investigation into allegations made by five women, British prosecutors said.

Videos by Suggest

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Clarke with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. Authorities said the alleged offences took place between 2007 and 2016.

The CPS said prosecutors decided that the available evidence met the required threshold for a prosecution and that pursuing the case served the public interest. Police began investigating the allegations in September 2025 before submitting evidence to prosecutors.

Clarke, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 21. The court proceedings will determine the next stage of the case.

Women Have Been Warning About Noel Clarke For Years

The new charges come five years after allegations from women in the entertainment industry prompted widespread scrutiny of Clarke. In 2021, an investigation published allegations from multiple women, including claims of sexual harassment and misconduct. Clarke denied the allegations at the time.

Per The Guardian, Det Supt Mike Cagney said, “The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers. We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you.”

Bethan David, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for London, also said, “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so. We have worked closely with the Metropolitan police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations.”

He urged the public not to post anything online that could “in any way prejudice” the proceedings of his trial.

Clarke became a prominent figure in British film and television through his work as an actor, writer and director. He gained recognition for Kidulthood, which he wrote and starred in, and later appeared as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who. He also created and starred in the television series Bulletproof.