Latest on Kodak Black’s Legal Issues

Kodak Black has secured two legal victories in Florida within the past week, with authorities ending cases involving allegations of fleeing police and MDMA trafficking.

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A Broward County judge dismissed a felony fleeing-and-eluding charge against the rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, on September 9. Prosecutors had accused Kapri of fleeing during a February traffic stop and resisting an officer without violence.

The judge’s decision followed a review of body-camera footage from the traffic stop. According to reports, the footage did not show officers properly ordering Kapri to stop or informing him that police had detained him. The judge therefore dismissed the fleeing charge. The court also dismissed the resisting charge connected to the same incident.

Kodak Black Off The Hook

Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black’s attorney, told TMZ, “We are glad the court signed the order granting the motion to dismiss. This case was not a fleeing and alluding and we demonstrated that fact through the video and deposition of the deputy.”

The case began after Broward County deputies stopped Kapri in February. Authorities later arrested him in May and charged him with fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer. The latest ruling ended those charges.

Kapri then received another legal break in Orange County. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a first-degree felony charge for trafficking MDMA following his May 6 arrest.

Authorities had linked that case to an earlier incident in Orlando. Investigators said they found about 25 grams of MDMA and a large amount of cash in a bag inside a Lamborghini SUV. Kapri denied owning the bag. Prosecutors ultimately determined that the available evidence did not establish that he possessed the drugs, according to reports.

The Orange County State Attorney’s Office filed a notice declining to prosecute the trafficking allegation. That decision means prosecutors will not move forward with the MDMA trafficking case based on the evidence currently available.

Kapri, a Pompano Beach, Florida, native, has faced several legal cases during his career. His latest Florida cases, however, have produced no criminal convictions.