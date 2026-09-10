Yet Another Death Reported at Burning Man

Another person attending this year’s Burning Man festival has died. That marks the third death this year’s festival has incurred. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first festival.

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The Pershing County Sheriff confirmed the death to PEOPLE on Monday, the outlet reported.

“Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” Pershing County sheriff and coroner Jerry Allen said in a statement.

Black Rock City, Nevada, where the festival is held, is about 120 miles north of Reno.

Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers via Getty Images

The person who died has not been publicly identified.

Sampson Tshombe, a man in his mid-50s, experienced a “medical emergency” while attending the festival and died on Sept. 3, NBC News reported. Life-saving measures were administered by emergency responders, but Tshombe was pronounced dead after being taken to the on-site emergency center.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss,” the Burning Man organization said in a statement the following day. “The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority.”

In a Saturday update, the Burning Man Project shared that 60-year-old Craigh Mann was found deceased that afternoon in his camp by his campmates.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss.”