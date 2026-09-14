Major TLC Reality TV Stars Quit Their Show

Season 21 of the hit TLC reality show Sister Wives is going to look a lot different. And that’s for one major reason. After 16 years of being on the show, Kody Brown and his wife Robyn Brown, will not be there.

Videos by Suggest

The first trailer for the new season, which dropped on September 14, announced the couple’s exit.

“After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show,” TLC noted at the start. Neither Kody nor Robyn comment on their exit, and they aren’t seen in the trailer.

The news seems to come as a shock to Kody’s three ex-wives.

“I don’t know what it means. I have no idea,” Christine Brown-Wooley says.

Janelle Brown adds, “I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news.”

“I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show,” Meri Brown says.

A reason for Kody and Robyn’s exit has not been given. But according to People, Kody spent the end of season 20 going on an “apology tour.” During that time, he reached out to each of his ex-wives in an attempt to make amends for how their relationships ended.

While Kody and Robyn are leaving, there will be a new face on season 21. Janelle Brown recently started dating a man named Pete, and he will be featured in the new season. She initially hard launched the relationship on Instagram in August.

Also featured in the trailer is a tense showdown between Christine and her new husband David Wooley.

“When you’re with me, you’re Christine Woolley, but it’s that other side, she becomes Christine Brown,” he says as they sit in a therapists’ office. “I’m coming to the point where it’s either me or them.”

Christine shows no reaction to her husband’s words.

Season 21 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET.