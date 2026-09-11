New iPhone Announced — and It Folds

Apple has unveiled its first folding iPhone. In a press release shared on September 9, Apple introduced users to the iPhone Duo.

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According to the company, when opened, the Duo is the thinnest iPhone ever. Its 7.6-inch display makes it great for practically any use, and it comes with a nano-texture finish that minimizes glare.

The screen offers the same aspect ratio open and closed, so users don’t have to compromise viewing. And they’ve updated the camera to take not only better pictures, but “fun new ways” to use it.

Photo: Apple

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” Apple CEO John Ternus said.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming.”

The iPhone Duo comes in two colors: star white and night sky. Pre-orders begin on Friday, October 16. Availability begins on Friday, October 23.